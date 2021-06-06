La Rojita wants a place in the semifinals

05/31/2021

On at 13:35 CEST

Quique Briz

The Red she is ready for battle. This Monday, the U21 team begins the final phase of the European Championship against Croatia at 6:00 p.m. CEST. A competition that he attends as a tournament defender after winning the last edition.

The game comes after a difficult week, in which the positive in coronavirus of Jon moncayola prevented the normal preparation of the quarterfinal duel. And it is that only on Saturday the selector Luis de la Fuente he was able to gather the 23 summoned to work to the maximum. This is not an unknown circumstance, since for the first phase of the tournament he only had two training sessions to prepare for his debut.

The coach has seven new features on the list regarding the players who placed Spain in the quarterfinals as the first of the group. Among them is the reinforcement of Bryan Gil, who in the previous national team break was part of the absolute, and Antonio Blanco, incorporated at the last minute after the positive of Moncayola met on Wednesday.

The strength of the group and the good atmosphere continue to be the keys it defends Luis de la Fuente before the media to fight to the end to lift the European Championship, which would be the sixth in the category and the tiebreaker with a Italy. The transalpine team would be the rival in the semifinals if they overcome their tie between Portugal. A match with many pending accounts for history and for what happened in the group stage, which ended 0-0 but with three sent off in two minutes.

Sportingly, From the source the plan is clear. Grow with the ball and concede very little. Moreover, the latter is the great hallmark of the Spanish team as they have chained eight games without conceding a goal.

Croatia, a lot of offensive talent

In the history of confrontations, Spain has only lost once against Croatia in the under-21 category, although it was precisely in the last duel between both teams in 2016.

The Croats reach the quarterfinals after leaving England out of their group. They are not exactly characterized by their defensive strength, since they conceded five goals in three games. In addition, the one who was its titular goalkeeper, Dominik Kotarski, is low due to injury.

Of course, Croatia has three players who will go to the Eurocup. The selector Igor Biš & cacute; an agreed with Zlatko Dali & cacute; what Luka Ivanušec, Domagoj Bradari & cacute; Y Joško Gvardiol, future left-handed central recently signed by the RB Leipzig, They will join the ‘majors’ after the quarterfinals against Spain.

It is precisely these three men who will be the most dangerous in Croatia, which has a good number of talented footballers from the center of the field upwards. In addition to Luka Ivanušec, indisputable at Dinamo Zagreb, highlights the midfielder Nikola Moro or the technical midfielder Lovro majer, which by physique and way of playing is already compared to Luka Modri ​​& cacute;. At the extreme, the Gorica player stands out Dario Špiki & cacute;, who is part of the revelation team in Croatia and it is most certain that this summer he will move to a more important team

The only novelty on the list is the one on the far left Stipe Biuk, who at 18 makes his debut in a sub-21 squad and has been key in the final stretch of the season at Hajduk Split to regain European positions.

The great novelty regarding the organization of the European is that there may be an audience in the stands, with limited capacity and extensive security measures, but normalcy returns little by little, also to football.

Probable lineups:

Spain: Álvaro Fernández; Óscar Gil, Hugo Guillamón, Jorge Cuenca, Juan Miranda; Martín Zubimendi, Gonzalo Villar; Brahim Díaz, Javi Puado, Marc Cucurella; Abel Ruiz.

Croatia: Adrian Šemper; Joško Gvardiol, Mario Vuškovi & cacute ;, Bartol Franji & cacute ;, Domagoj Bradari & cacute ;; Luka Ivanušec, Nikola Moro, Hrvoje Babec, Kristijan Bistrovi & cacute ;; Sandro Kulenovi & cacute; and Dario Špiki & cacute ;.

Referee: Giorgi Kruashvili (Georgia).

Stadium: Ljudski vrt from Maribor (Slovenia).

Hour: 18:00