La Rojita faces the duel against Italy as a final

03/27/2021 at 08:00 CET

Like a final. This is how La Rojita faces the confrontation against Italy, the toughest in the group stage and with pending accounts for the defeat in the 2019 European Championship, although Spain ended up lifting the trophy and now seeks to be the first competition to win two titles in a row. Those of Luis de la Fuente are on the way. They thrashed Slovenia 0-3 on the first day and will qualify for the final phase if they defeat the Alps, who could not get past the draw against the Czech Republic (1-1). They would even be first of the group in a mathematical way if at the same time, the hosts beat the Czechs.

Changes without the Catalans

De la Fuente announced changes, but it does not seem very likely that the two Catalans, Òscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig, will be in the game. Both ran out of minutes in the premiere against the Slovenians. Brahim, the great doubt of La Rojita due to a foot problem, could advance his position to the false ‘9’. Pozo aims to enter through Pipa on the right side and Celtina Fran Beltrán, in the core.

In the Italian national team, two key casualties, those of Tonalli and Marchizza, both sent off in the eventful debut. The great danger is above, with the pair formed by Patrick Cutrone, landed in this winter market at Valencia, and Scamacca, eight goals in 22 games with Genoa.

De la Fuente: “We are very motivated”

Italy is never just any rival and Luis de la Fuente admitted that “our motivation is extraordinary, we face the game as a final and we want to finish the classification & rdquor ;.

The Spanish coach foresees “a balanced game, the details can unbalance the balance. I’ve told the players that this could be the poster for a Euro Cup final. Italy is the strongest opponent we have played against in the last ten or eleven games & rdquor ;, he highlighted.

Lineups

Spain: Álvaro Fernández; Well, Guillamón, Jorge Cuenca, Miranda; Zubimendi, Gonzalo Villar, Fran Beltrán; Puado, Brahim and Cucurella.

Italy: Carnesecchi; Zappa, Del Prato, Gabbia, Lovato, Sala; Rovella, Frattesi, Maggiore; Scamacca and Cutrone.

Referee: Ham Osmer (Germany).

Stadium: Ljudki Vrt from Maribor (Slovenia). 2.00 hours (Four).