La Roja’s first test for the 2021 Eurocup against Portugal with the public

06/04/2021 at 06:30 CEST

The Spanish team plays this Friday (7:30 p.m.) in the Metropolitan Wanda his first preparatory match for the Eurocup. The rival will be a tough bone like Portugal, which will serve as a test and this Iberian duel will also be a way to promote the joint candidacy of both countries to the 2030 World Cup. A match that will have a lot of visibility because it will have the attractiveness of the presence of audience in the stands.

Although at first they wanted to allow 22,596 spectators, a third of the capacity, the health authorities reached an agreement with the Community of Madrid so that they can finally access 15,000. A still important number, the highest in a Spanish soccer field since the state of alarm was decreed. In the play-offs for promotion to Second Division A, up to 7,000 fans were allowed in Badajoz and today a step forward will be taken in the return to normality of football.

Before the game, a formal ceremony will be held in the box with the presence of the highest Spanish and Portuguese authorities. King Felipe VI and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will accompany the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, and the President of the Portuguese Republic, Rebelo da Sousa.

Regarding the sporty aspect, Luis Enrique will place an eleven conditioned by the gradual incorporation of the internationals, so the players from City and Azpilicueta are probably not from the game. The same will happen with Portugal, with Bruno Fernandes, from United, who arrived later, like Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias or Cancelo.

In Spain, the main focus will be on the goal in case Lucho continues to trust Unai Simón as his ‘1’ starter.

Possible alignments

Spain: Unai Simón, Marcos Llorente, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Koke, Pedri, Sarabia, Morata and Dani Olmo

Portugal: Lopes, Semedo, Pepe, José Fort, Guerreiro, Ruben Neves, Renato Sanches, Guedes, Joao Félix, Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo

Referee: Craig Pawson (English)

Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano

Hour: 19.30.

TV: La1