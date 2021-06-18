La Roja trains in Las Rozas with their head set on defeating Poland

06/18/2021

Act. At 10:56 CEST

The Spanish soccer team trained this Friday morning at the Ciudad Deportiva de Las Rozas in Madrid in the last session prior to the second clash of the Red in the Eurocopa 2020 in the group stage, against Poland this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

The team of Luis Enrique has started with some joint activation and mobility exercises, to later form a huge rondo in the center of the field among the entire squad and with three defenders in the center.

Much good vibes and smiles among the Spanish delegation, who take the game with good humor and with the hope of recovering the scoring nose lost in recent games. In front, a Poland with the maximum exponent in its attack point with the forward of Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, which will come from having to travel more than 10,000 kilometers to play three games.

The big news this Friday is the ‘new’ incorporation of Luis Enrique for this match. Is about Sergio Busquets, which has been negative in a new PCR test and is incorporated as of this afternoon to the Red concentration. The Catalan international did not participate in the preparatory session with the team this morning, but will join the national team for their trip to Seville prior to the game at La Cartuja, this afternoon.

The president of the RFEF was present at the session, Luis rubiales, which has encouraged the players who represent Spain in the international tournament.

For the match, Luis Enrique will maintain his initial plan with the team and will stick to the same script against those of Paulo Sousa. His second, Víctor Sánchez, attended SPORT in the previous game and declared that “we will have to take advantage of our moments against Spain” in order to win.