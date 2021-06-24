La Roja stayed one goal away from making history

06/23/2021 at 9:38 PM CEST

The Spanish team was one goal away from entering history and signing the biggest win in a European Championship. The 0-5 against Slovakia also means the most extensive victory of the Red in a final phase of the competition, improving both 4-0 that he achieved in 2012 with Vicente del Bosque as coach against Ireland and Italy in the Eurocup that was played in Poland and Ukraine.

The final 5-0 is the widest victory in this edition of the tournament, although it did not allow him to improve on the previous best scoring records in a European Championship. The biggest win is still in the hands of the Netherlands, in 2000 they beat the Yugoslav team 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Yes indeed, the Spanish team placed second on the podium, equaling three other 5-0s that were recorded in previous editions. In 1984 the French team defeated Belgium with this result, the Danish team did the same with Yugoslavia in that same tournament, and twenty years later Sweden also beat Bulgaria 5-0.

VICTORIA CONVINCENTE

The win against Slovakia allowed the Spanish team their presence in the next phase of the Eurocup will be ensured, where they will face Croatia, second in their group, as Sweden’s last-gasp win over Poland prevented them from finishing the group stage in first place. In any case, the Spanish team needed to achieve a convincing victory like the one achieved yesterday to put an end to the doubts.