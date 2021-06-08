La Roja players have already passed the daily tests

06/08/2021 at 1:32 PM CEST

The entire delegation of the Spanish soccer team passed the PCR tests this Tuesday morning newspapers in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. In this way, the routine is repeated and the protocol activated as a result of the positive of Sergio Busquets is continued and that has forced to change the work dynamics to prepare for Euro 2021.

The players will exercise in the afternoon, as they did on Monday, individually and will continue until the end of the week. The internationals will pass a test every morning and at night the results will be known. To give all negative again, the routine would stay and the hopes of not having more positives would rise.

In any case, Luis Enrique has cited Brais, Fornals, Carlos Soler, Rodrigo Moreno, Albiol and Kepa to train in a parallel bubble. To this group will be added some U21 footballers who today participate in the match between Spain and Lithuania in Butarque.