La Roja, in suspense by the PCR this morning

06/07/2021

On at 13:09 CEST

The Spanish team is waiting to know the results of the PCR tests that have been carried out on all the players and members of the technical staff this morning. The positive of Sergio Busquets on Sunday night set off all the alarms in Las Rozas.

The results of the tests will be known this same afternoon and the consequences for the Spanish team during the European Championship will depend on them.. From Las Rozas they wait cautiously for the results and will not venture to make any decision without them.

Both Busquets and the RFEF hope that the midfielder will test negative before the weekend and, after serving the ten-day quarantine, he can return to the Red concentration. In this case, ‘Busi’ would miss the debut match against Sweden on Monday June 14 in Seville, but would be available for the 19, also in Seville, against Poland.

In the event that there are no more positives and that of the national team captain is just an isolated case, the players will follow the same routine for the next four or five days. Luis Enrique, in the best of cases, could work with the group again between Friday and Saturday. It is important to note that the team travels to Seville this Sunday to prepare for Monday’s game.