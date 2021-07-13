La Roja heads to Japan

07/13/2021

The Spanish soccer team that will seek the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has traveled this Tuesday morning to the Japanese city of Kobe to begin the team’s concentration for the games, after this Monday, the day scheduled to leave, he could not do so due to a last minute mechanical problem on the plane.

The operating company of the flight explained that for security reasons it was better to postpone the trip to this Tuesday to be able to change the plane, explained the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in a statement.

After making a stopover in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Spain is scheduled to land at Kansai airport, built on an artificial island, at 2:00 am CET (10:00 local time) on Wednesday morning.

With the concentration of 22 footballers who will represent Spain in the summer competition, the six members of the absolute who were at Wembley and throughout the Eurocup with Luis Enrique have traveled, and who will repeat representing La Roja with Luis de la Fuente in Japan : Unai Simón, Mikel Oyarzabal, Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo, Pedri and Pau Torres.

“We’re going to Kobe !! The Spanish Soccer Team heads to Japan to play a very very special championship !!”, wrote the official account of La Roja on social networks.

“We are all together now !!”He added in reaction to the latest additions, the internationals who played in Euro 2020, who joined the team’s concentration in Benidorm a couple of days ago.

With the absence of the 6 members of the absolute, the under-21 team trained by Luís de la Fuente has carried out a ‘stage’ of concentration prior to the 13-day tournament in Benidorm that will continue in Japan before the debut in the tournament.

The first test before the official start will be on Saturday July 17 at 12:00 with a friendly against Japan. La Roja’s first official match at the Olympic Games will be on July 22 against Egypt, in the first match of the group stage.