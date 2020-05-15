the trailer we saw a few months ago, we could be before a mixture of the Jack Sparrow saga with a bit of Indiana Jones and a touch of Behind the green heart. A rebirth of the full-blown adventure genre. Walt Disney bet big for this production inspired by one of the attractions of the house parks (the same origin as the history of the pirates), and although we currently do not know their budget, between the salary of these two stars and the tremendous work of visual effects that we can intuit in the preview, there is no doubt that it has been a super production. The film was to be released on July 24 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic until 2021 (in theory it has passed to August 6 next year). “Data-reactid =” 24 “> La Roca and Blunt star Jungle Cruise, good could be described as the new Pirates of the Caribbean from Disney because judging by the trailer we saw a few months ago, we could be before a mix of the Jack Sparrow saga with a little Indiana Jones and a touch of After the green heart. A rebirth of the full-blown adventure genre. Walt Disney bet big for this production inspired by one of the attractions of the house parks (the same origin as the history of the pirates), and although we currently do not know their budget, between the salary of these two stars and the tremendous work of visual effects that we can intuit in the preview, there is no doubt that it has been a super production. The tape was to be released on July 24 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic until 2021 (in theory it has passed to August 6 of next year).

Indiana Jones 5); but also because the chemistry between the two seems foolproof. We can not only see it in the trailer, but also in the photos and videos that were published on social networks during and after filming, forming a working relationship that could already be described as friendship. “Data-reactid =” 26 “>Than Jungle cruise It will be a bombshell is more than likely. Not only because of the stars that they have to their credit that already take for granted the instant attraction of the popcorn public, or because it is a genre that has a long season of fall in its most classic version (at least while we wait to know what will happen) with Pirates of the Caribbean 5 or Indiana Jones 5); but also because the chemistry between the two seems foolproof. We can not only see it in the trailer, but also in the photos and videos that were published on social networks during and after filming, forming a working relationship that could already be described as friendship.

La Roca and Emily Blunt will not only star but will also produce. What’s more, Dwayne will keep this project “as a family” through his production company Seven Bucks Productions by having his ex-wife and manager, Dany Garcia and her brother, Hiram, on the team.

the recommended Apple TV + series, Little America, or the indie hit whose script earned him an Oscar nomination, The great disease of love (2017). “Data-reactid =” 30 “> The project will have an expert in giving humanity and credibility to the stories, such as Emily V. Gordon, who will write the script based on the eponymous comic from the 90s after having written stories as emotional as the recommended Apple TV + series, Little America, or the indie hit whose script earned him an Oscar nomination, The Great Love Sickness (2017).

A quiet place 2, that after postponing its scheduled release for mid-March due to the coronavirus, we will be able to see it from September 4. “data-reactid =” 33 “> And although we will have to wait more than a year to see the first attempt of this duo On the big screen, Emily will appear in theaters much earlier thanks to A Quiet Place 2, which after postponing its release scheduled for mid-March due to the coronavirus, we can see it from September 4.

Tyler Rake, proved to be a success for the platform (so much so that another installment has been announced that could be a sequel or prequel). In this way, seeing that they are betting to continue on that path does not surprise us at all. What might surprise us is the possible acquisition of Netflix from movie theaters. According to the latest news, Amazon and Netflix may be considering acquiring a chain of cinemas in crisis, such as AMC Theaters, which if confirmed would take a radical turn in the market position. streaming at the Oscar Awards. And, without a doubt, more collection and profit platforms for films like these that La Roca is preparing. “Data-reactid =” 39 “> Without a doubt, Netflix is ​​betting big. A few weeks ago, its action bet with Chris Hemsworth “John Wick”, Tyler Rake, proved to be a success for the platform (so much so that another installment that could be a sequel or prequel has already been announced.) Thus, seeing that they are betting on continuing on that path does not surprise us What could surprise us is the possible acquisition of Netflix from movie theaters. According to the latest news, Amazon and Netflix may be considering acquiring a chain of cinemas in crisis, such as AMC Theaters, which if confirmed would give a radical turn to the position of the streaming market at the Óscar awards, and, without a doubt, more collection and profit platforms for films like these that La Roca is preparing.