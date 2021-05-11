‘La Resistencia’ ‘invites’ an anti-drug dog that detects a pack of joints to a woman in the public

Funny anecdote on Monday night at La Resistencia. The Malaga-born author Javier Castillo, who was the guest of the day, was partially overshadowed after entering the set of Orca, a 2-year-old Belgian shepherd specialized in narcotics that he did of his in the David Broncano program.

“Does anyone want to go? Seriously, nothing happens”Javier Ponce said to the public, perhaps watching what was coming. “There are people who look at each other. If he catches someone, I promise we will pixelate his face. If someone is carrying a drug, we pixelate their face. I say this because I have seen people already taking things out of their pockets and throwing them on the ground, “he said.

“Really, if someone has something, it will not appear on television. I see people sweating,” Ponce warned again.

Once the demo started, Orca stopped on a woman’s seat of the public. “It seems there is something, in fact he is doing the marking,” said his trainer.

“I do not have anything”the lady excused herself, who rose from her seat at Ponce’s request to see exactly where the drug was.

“I smelled here, on the seat, to see who has sat here before”, claimed the lady, while the collaborator asked his colleagues where they had hidden joints.

A bad drink passed by Mar, the lady in the audience, compensated in part with a copy of The Soul Game dedicated by Javier Castillo, the guest of the night.