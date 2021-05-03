La Remesa Mala will have 16 episodes in its first season

Tomorrow the animated series will be released on the Disney + platform, on the occasion of Star Wars Day “La Remesa Mala” / “The Bad Batch”, a spiritual continuation of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” For this reason, promotional content continues to arrive, such as a poster and new animation advances.

The marketing of the series leaves us the last of a series of individual posters, which has been dedicated to one of the novelty characters of the animated series, Omega, whose history in the Star Wars universe is still unknown, but we know that he will join the team of clones. At the same time, we add a new trailer that repeats material already seen from the series, but also dedicates its time to introduce the protagonists. This adds to the special that is already dedicated to presenting each of the protagonists of the series.

However, the biggest news comes with the official confirmation of the number of episodes that the series will have, because until now, it had not officially revealed how many episodes it would have. Doubt already resolved by two of those involved in the series.

In a recent interview, series writer Jennifer Corbett and supervising director Brad Rau offered some details about the animation. Rau revealed that the first season will consist of 16 episodes. The most interesting thing is that calls it “season 1”, which may hint that a second season is already in the spotlight.

These chapters remain below the twenty chapters that had the first five seasons of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, but above the last two seasons of this series.

If we maintain a rhythm of one episode a week, we talk about a total of 15 weeks issuance, taking into account that in this one we have doublet of chapters. In other words, we are going to the second half of August, specifically to August 20 (except for error).

This is the journey of an unlikely few. Meet Star Wars: @TheBadBatch when the Original Series starts streaming May the 4th on @DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/CdTEUzTC5w – Star Wars (@starwars) May 3, 2021

