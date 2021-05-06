La Remesa Mala promo advances episode 2 of the series

The animated series “The Bad Remittance” It arrived this past Tuesday on the Disney + streaming platform with a 70-minute special that we have already been analyzing, but tomorrow Friday we will also have new series doses. Every Friday there will be a new episode of this Star Wars animation series, which in fact could have even caused “Loki” to change the broadcast day, in order to better distribute the contents of the streaming platform.

We have known for days that the second episode will be titled “Cut and Run” and will last 31 minutes, for him to go visit an “old contact”, linking with the end of the first episode. The promo that officially arrives here advances us quite a bit of new scenes from the series, and we assume that they correspond to the episode that will play tomorrow. In fact, the dialogues we hear dovetail with that ending of the previous chapter.

Among the novelties that most attract the attention of this promo is that we can see Fennec Shand, a character who debuted in Star Wars thanks to the series “The Mandalorian” and that we knew we would see a younger version of the character here, we have a kind of ” baby rancor ”and we also have what could be Raxus Secundus, the capital of the Confederacy of Independent Systems, which was key during the Clone Wars.

This series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Remesa Mala / Bad Batch (first introduced at the start of season 7 of the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) as they find their way into a galaxy. that changes rapidly in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars.