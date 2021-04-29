La Remesa Mala ‘and more

A month with Nicolas Cage making ‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Predator’ collide is a good month, we have it very clear. So there goes our programming for this good month on Disney +, Filmin, and Amazon Prime Video. Anime, martial arts, ‘Star Wars’ and much more in a selection of the best of May on some of the busiest streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video: New Movies, Series and Documentaries

‘Jiu Jitsu‘

The nonsense of the month is undoubtedly one of the most thunderous films of the most recent by Nicolas Cage, which is saying. A mix of ‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Predator’ with Nic in a possibly brief and crazy role, while a few martial artists and action heroes get their loins tanned. If the names of Frank Grillo, Alain Moussi or Tony Jaa tell you something, this appointment with dementia is a must.

Other premieres of Amazon Prime Video

Disney +: new movies, series and documentaries

‘Star Wars: The Bad Remittance‘

From the ashes of ‘The Clone Wars’ is born this new animated series inspired by the Star Wars Universe and that aims to make the flame of ‘The Mandalorian’ with the successes of series on Disney + of the universe created by George Lucas not extinguish. In fact, we once again have a group of mercenaries / adventurers on the fringes of the Empire and the rebels, although this time we are going to an even more troubled time: after the Clone Wars.

Other premieres of Disney +

Filmin: new films, series and documentaries

‘The girl who leapt through time‘

Mamoru Hosoda, one of the basic creators to understand current anime thanks to films such as ‘The boy and the beast’ or ‘Mirai’ raised in this, his first film, the story of Makoto, a young woman who discovers that she can jump through time. And with that, avoid accidents, repeat exams, eat her favorite dishes until she is fed up, help her classmates … Until the butterfly effect looms over her.

Other Filmin premieres

‘Treasures and Ghosts of Spanish Science’ (05/05) ‘Lost in La Mancha (Lost in La Mancha)’ (06/05) ‘He Dreams of Giants’ (06/05) ‘Eden’ (From 6 to 9 May) ‘Trick or Treat (Trick)’ (07/05) ‘La Sabiduria’ (07/05) ‘La casa dell’amore’ (From May 10 to 16) ‘The girl who leapt through time’ (05/15) ‘Jumbo’ (05/21) ‘Lupine III: The First’ (05/21) ‘Peninsula’ (05/24)