La Remesa Mala and more Star Wars content arrive tomorrow at Disney +

Tomorrow the star wars day, and like every year, there will be many discounts on Star Wars products. In the audiovisual world we will also have news. We have known for a long time that tomorrow the series will be released “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance” / “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”, the animated series continuation of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, but it will not be the only first short inspired by Star Wars from The Simpsons and various cinematic experiences to celebrate the farthest galaxy.

We have talked on several occasions about the animation of La Remesa Mala, we even dedicated a special to the protagonists of the series,. Among the other contents stands out that premiere that Disney + will bring by Maggie Simpson in “The awakening of the Siesta”, a new short of The Simpsons inspired by Star Wars, in which some of the characters from the Star Wars galaxy approach the city of Springfield. This new short is the first of several The Simpsons coming to Disney + this year to pay tribute to some of the streaming service’s best-known brands and titles.

Additionally, to celebrate the art and creativity of the Star Wars community, Lucasfilm and Disney + have commissioned original illustrations to theme the service for several days, something that will happen for the first time on the platform. A group of artists and Star Wars fans from around the world have created illustrations representing different Star Wars movies and series, bringing them to life through their own styles. These illustrations will appear in the service until May 9.

The new series, the short and the theming of the service will be available on Disney + in Spain from May 4 at 9:00 a.m..

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance

The series tells the story of the elite clones of the Bad Remittance, which we first met in The Clone Wars. This time around, they will delve into a rapidly changing galaxy just after the Clone Wars. The members of La Remesa Mala, a unique squad of clones who differ genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, possess exceptional ability that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and an unbeatable team. In the post-Clone Wars era, they will undertake mercenary missions as they fight to stay afloat and find new goals.

Maggie Simpson in “Awakening from Nap”



In a daycare far, far away … but without leaving Springfield, Maggie embarks on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure sees her face off with young Padawan, Sith Lords, family droids, and rogue scum, and the ultimate fight against the dark side. All in an original short that pays tribute to the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars Biomes

Enjoy a virtual vacation to some of Star Wars’ most iconic and beloved locations, including Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan. In this series, you will embark on a bird’s eye view of the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: A Spacewalk

Stroll past some of the most iconic Star Wars vehicles and ships. An exploration of the most memorable interiors of the Millennium Falcon and the Imperial Star Destroyer.