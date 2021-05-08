La Remesa Mala advances new content

A few days ago we received a short spot from the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance” to celebrate that the first episode, whose review we already made, had reached the Disney + streaming platform. That spot had quite a bit of new material not seen before from the show. Some images that we associated that we would see in the new episode of yesterday Friday, the second of the season that we also analyzed. However, to our surprise, there was almost no promo material in that second chapter.

Now that the second episode is available, Disney + launches a new promo for the animated series, and one more time, show new images. It is true that it repeats material from the promo the other day, but we also added glimpses not seen before.

We do not know if this material that we see corresponds to the next chapter, because this spot seems to include Bad Remittance scenes in several different worlds, so it would make sense that we are facing scenes from different chapters that are to come. This preview doesn’t give us much context about what we’re seeing either, beyond the fact that the group of clones must find a way to find their place in the galaxy while avoiding being trapped by the Empire.

Let’s remember that after this week that we have had chapters twice, with the premiere episode lasting 70 minutes and the other about 20-30 minutes, now we have wait until Friday to receive a new episode of the Star Wars animated series.

“The Bad Remittance” tells the story of Clone Force 99, a group of clones that have genetic alterations that make them different from the rest of the Clone Army. After Palpatine dictates Order 66 and the Republic falls, Clone Force 99 separates from the Empire and moves on on its own.