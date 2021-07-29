La Real will travel to Alkmaar without Isak

Imanol believes that it is too early for the Swede to play his first preseason game

Isak trains in Zubieta surrounded by Sola, Merquelanz and Carlos Fernández

Luis M Unciti

Imanol Sheriff has decided to take the minimum possible risk in the face of the succession of overloads that has affected its squad in the first weeks of the preseason. 17 days after the launch of the League against Barcelona, ​​the coach begins to take care of the details that will allow him to arrive with guarantees on the opening day of August 15. One of the measures is to manage the incorporation into the training of Isak with the utmost prudence. The Real star striker will be dismissed in the fourth summer test, on Saturday against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands.

Isak has been exercised under the orders of Imanol in training this Thursday. He’s been fine-tuning his set-up this week, but it’s not time to see him in action yet. La Real travels tomorrow Friday to Dutch lands and the expedition will fly without Isak. Nor will it be Diego Rico, the most recent signing, as he himself was in charge of pointing out in his official presentation. The left-back also enters the realistic dynamic with caution and has exercised at a slower pace, with a group made up of those who started against Monaco the day before.

