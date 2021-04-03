La Real will only enjoy the original trophy for one week

04/03/2021 at 11:44 PM CEST

The circumstance that Real Sociedad will experience as the winner of the Copa del Rey in the 2020 edition is curious. Specifically with the champion trophy. A Cup that the Alegre Madrid jewelry store has been preparing since 1940 under the name of the El Generalísimo Cup. And an original trophy that the Royal Society will only be able to enjoy for 7 or 8 days.

This is explained because this original trophy, after that time, it will have to be returned to the RFEF So that she can send it to the Madrid jewelry store where she will have to prepare and make herself beautiful for the final in two weeks’ time also at the Cartuja Stadium so that Fútbol Club Barcelona can pick it up and Athletic Club de Bilbao tries again.

It should be remembered that according to the federal regulations, only those who win the Cup three consecutive times or five alternatively will remain the property of the trophy. Usually, and under normal conditions, the champion keeps the original trophy for a time.

Until a few months before the next final cup. After this period, they must return it to the RFEF and receive a copy of the trophy obtained. But this time it is impossible since the San Sebastian team does not meet this condition required by federal regulations. That is, as the SPORT newspaper has confirmed, as soon as the Royal Society sends the original trophy to the RFEF, they will immediately receive the copy of the trophy that the Madrid jewelers already have prepared.

Barcelona kept it in property in 2018

So tonight’s trophy will be the same one that repeats the scene on the 17th at the Cartuja Stadium. We’ll see who picks it up that day. If Barcelona do it again two editions after winning the last one in 2018 or Athletic Club de Bilbao does it for the first time this season after losing tonight’s final in Seville against the eternal rival.

This time there will no longer be such a rush to return this original trophy. The champion may own it until months before the 2022 Copa del Rey final, which initially has until April to play.

Because neither of the two finalists, neither Barcelona nor Athletic Club de Bilbao, You can keep it in property when it is raised in two weeks. It is precisely the Barça club the last to keep it. It was in the 2018 Cup final and after achieving three consecutive editions (2016, 2017 and 2018).