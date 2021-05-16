La Real seeks the Europa League at the cost of a Valladolid with water up to his neck

05/16/2021

Real Sociedad will seek a victory against Valladolid that would bring it very close to its goal of guaranteeing a place in the Europa League next season, at the expense of a Pucelano team that arrives at the Reale Arena with water around their necks in their fight to avoid the relegation to Second Division.

La Real could mathematically achieve the fifth or sixth place that give access to the Europa League, in case the hypothetical victory against Valladolid is accompanied by a defeat by Betis or Villarreal in their respective league commitments.

This day is circled by Imanol Sheriff, who gave rest to some of his best men in the defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano (2-1) in order to reserve them for this appointment, as David Silva, Adnan Januzaj or the central Robin le normand, all physically fair due to the accumulation of efforts.

Now with Silva In the starting eleven as expected, the version of the txuriurdin team may once again be the best, because from the boots of the Canarian midfielder comes the magic of football exhibited by the Donostiarras in many games this season, while with You Normand will improve the defensive solvency that was conspicuous by its absence in the first half against the colchoneros.

There could also be changes on the side, with the entry of Gorosabel for Zaldua, while on the left flank Monreal He will return to play because of his experience for a match with a final scent, especially for the Pucelanos.

Real Valladolid wants to take advantage of “the last bullet” and seek this Sunday the surprise against Real Sociedad, without The Yamiq neither Guardiola, which will complete the sanction cycle, and with the unknown about the scheme that Sergio will pose on the Reale Arena lawn, where further changes are planned.

The absence of The Yamiq, along with the doubt of Bruno Y Roque Mesa, already imply modifications with respect to the meeting with Villarreal, in which the 4-1-4-1 of the Blanquivioletas was not effective and raised controversies, by leaving parked Wave Of start.

Everything points to what Wave will regain ownership and Sergio bet on strengthening the midfield, although it could also look for more offensive capacity and add to Marcos André in attack point next to Weissman, to return to 4-4-2.

The slogan is not to let anyone have information about what happens with the other teams that are fighting for permanence, so that this situation does not add more tension, at least while the ball is in play, as the coach of the white and violet team, Sergio Gonzalez.

The only option to continue having options to maintain the category is to win the San Sebastian team and wait for Elche and Huesca to fail. In this way, they would depend on themselves again for the last day, in which Real Valladolid receives an Atlético de Madrid that plays the league title.

Probable lineups

Real society: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Monreal; Zubimendi, Silva, Guridi; Oyarzabal, Januzaj and Isak.

Valladolid: Masip; Luis Pérez or Janko, Joaquín, Javi Sánchez, Olaza; Toni Villa, Alcaraz, Míchel, Roque Mesa, Óscar Plano; Weissman.

Referee: From Cerro Grande (Madrid Committee).

Stadium: Reale Arena.

Hour: 6.30pm