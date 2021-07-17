La Real, at full capacity, thrashed Huescca in their first friendly

07/17/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

.

The Real society got rid with game and goals of the SD Huesca in the first friendly match of their preseason, a match conditioned by the 2 goals of the Gipuzkoan team before 10 minutes of play.

Huesca appeared asleep at the meeting and paid dearly, as the commitment of both Jon guridi, thus celebrating his recent renewal with the club, and the second goal from Januzaj, with a great shot with his left foot.

Total dominance of the donostiarras, who offered a very good image even when imanol Sheriff began to move his bench and that he achieved the third goal in another play of Januzaj, with final assistance to the former Sevilla player Carlos Fernandez.

The Huesca team made up its poor performance with a bit of Escriche to pass from Ferreiro, but the game was already very on track for a solid Basque team that did not struggle in the second half with a team radically different from the initial one.

Willian jose, in the summer market to leave the club, he claimed with a fourth goal that the Brazilian comes from pearls to strengthen his position in the face of a possible transfer or assignment, just as it favors him to Merquelanz the fifth of the win, since the winger is another of the players who can come out in the summer. Le normand, with a Huesca disappeared, closed the afternoon.