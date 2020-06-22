‘La que se avecina’ says goodbye to Mirador de Montepinar. As FormulaTV exclusively advanced, the twelfth season will mark the end of the cycle for the comedy by Mediaset España and Contubernio. After failing to reach an agreement with the owner of the set located in Moraleja de Enmedio (Madrid), the production company closes stage in these facilities and leaves the door open to possible paths to give continuity to its characters: rebuild Montepinar 7 in another place, a move to a new building, a spin-off with some of the neighbors, or even a final outcome.

The cast of ‘La que se avecina’

For the moment, the cast has already recorded their latest sequences on the historic set where the Montepinar 7 set is located. Although some sequences would still be missing in multifunctional and exterior sets that would be recorded until the beginning of July. But, How has the series closed if its future is still not completely clear?

The creator, screenwriter and producer of the series, Alberto Caballero, has chosen to shoot two different endings that allow him to decide on closing in the editing room, as revealed by Jordi Sánchez in an interview with Nius. “We had talked a lot with Alberto for a long time and he had already written a similar ending for us. When the end came, there were two and we still don’t know which one will ride”, Explains the interpreter of Antonio Recio.

Unexpected end

In a report made by the aforementioned portal, the cast confesses their feelings at the outcome of season 12 and give some clues about what will happen. « When I read the ending I was surprised, the fans are not going to expect it. It’s a final ending« Explains Vanesa Romero. “I think it is the ending that it has to have, the one that the spectators and we expected. It is a very collective outcome and my character is part of it. But the end can be the beginning ”, says Eva Isanta. Despite not providing too many details, all the actors are satisfied with the farewell to this community.