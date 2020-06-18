The team of ‘La que se avecina’ is about to finish the recordings of the 12th season of the series in doubt as to whether this will be the last. What is clear is that the end of Mirador de Montepinar has already occurred, the actors have already shot their last scenes there and are now waiting to « shred » the set, as Alberto Caballero himself recounted.

Loles León, in ‘La que se avecina’

The creator of the series recently said that some scenes that would take place in a setting other than the mythical building would remain to record: « These days we are going to finish recording the season in this set, on set 2Well, now Caballero has published a photograph of the set, revealing a curiosity that will draw the attention of many viewers.

These scenes that remain to be recorded will take place in a magical place with which, as Caballero tells us, they are « closing the circle » because « it is placed exactly in the same place where the portal once was from ‘There is no one living here’. Mystical ironies of life. « Without a doubt, this is a detail that adds to the list of expectations for this 12th season.

The thrill of the cast

All the interpreters of ‘La que se avecina’ have already said goodbye to Mirador de Montepinar and many have done so publicly through their social networks. « Your light goes out, but in our hearts you will continue to shine forever, » says Vanesa Romero; « Thank you, thank you, thank you for all this time and for everything I have learned from my colleagues, » writes Macarena Gómez; while Pablo Chiapella says goodbye with humor: « In the end I will miss the thong. Epic closures, goodbye Montepinar. I take you in the cuore « .