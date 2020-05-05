The newspaper LA PRENSA together with the Central American University (UCA) launched a survey on Tuesday to try to understand how Nicaraguans have adapted from regular classes to virtual and remote modalities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey, entitled “Perceptions of virtual education during the Covid-19 pandemic”, was designed for students, teachers and parents who, anonymously, want to share the challenges they have faced with this new learning modality. The survey will be available from this Tuesday, May 5 to Friday, May 15.

You can take the survey here

Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of students around the world have been forced to leave classrooms to prevent the spread and spread of the coronavirus.

In such a situation, the virtual classes modality became an option to continue studying. However, in countries like Nicaragua, where not all the population has an Internet connection, this modality has presented a great challenge. In the country, the government has not suspended classes in public schools and universities. You have only authorized virtual classes for private schools.

Participants will count if it is the first time that they use the online mode, with what type of device they connect, through what type of internet connection, from where they do it, the level of acceptance of the modality, among others.

With the information obtained from said survey, LA PRENSA and the UCA seek to understand “the different points of view on this phenomenon”. The results of the survey will be analyzed and supported with the contribution of specialists, to be subsequently published in the Journal.

