La Penya, to give the big bell in Madrid

04/17/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

With two victories ahead of the eighth (Unicaja) and the ninth (BAXI Manresa), Joventut will try to achieve this Sunday on the Real Madrid court (6.30 pm) something that has only been within the reach of Barça so far: to beat him in his fiefdom.

In fact, the current runners-up of the Copa del Rey they have only lost that match and all those who have played away from the WiZink Center count as victories.

Despite the departure of Facundo Campazzo in December, the serious injury of Anthony Randolph and the recent ‘scare’ of Gabriel Deck, the white box remains intractable in the Endesa League and he sealed the first place with his victory in the classic against Barça (85-87).

One of those responsible for this great white moment is precisely the former green-black Nicolás Laprovittola. Now that those of Pablo Laso have slightly lowered their revolutions, the Argentine is more comfortable and a good proof of this was his key basket at the Palau (he scored 12 points) or the 21 that he endorsed last day at Lenovo Tenerife (84 -76).

If the young Garuba and Vukcevic shine in Madrid, Penya is not lagging behind. The injury of his reference Xabi López-Arostegui has opened ownership to Joel Parra and the pearl of the Badalonese quarry is responding perfectly. With a contract until 2022, Parra has before him today a golden opportunity to ‘get a doctorate’ in the fiefdom of the impregnable leader of the tournament.

Against Tomic and Walter Tavares, in the first round

| EFE

After a faltering start against Coosur Real Betis (two points) and Valencia Basket (five points), the 21-year-old forward has exploded in the last two with two immaculate performances and astonishing numbers, which has earned him the praise of his coach, Carles Duran.

Against Herbalife Gran Canaria he was uncovered with 16 points with full success in field shots (6 of 6), while this Friday against the Burgos team he was again one of the most outstanding with 13 points and 6/7 in field shots.

What’s more, Parra is bringing the energy that Duran misses on his team’s overall. The green and black, with 81.9 points received per game this season, do not find the defensive consistency that the moment of the season demands and that is putting their qualification for the ‘play-offs’ in jeopardy.