La Penya defeats Andorra and insists on finishing sixth

05/20/2021 at 9:22 PM CEST

EFE

Joventut defeated MoraBanc Andorra 99-92 this Thursday and in this way he maintains his options to finish sixth for the play-offs, always at the expense of what the Hereda San Pablo Burgos does in the two games that remain in order to avoid a duel against the seventh that will be the Barça except ‘miracle’.

YOUNG, 99

(22 + 22 + 33 + 22): Ferran Bassas (12), Pau Ribas (14), Conor Morgan (7), Albert Ventura (15), Simon Birgander (10) -starting five-, ‘Neno’Dimitrijevic (10 ), Shawn Dawson (6), Vladimir Brodziansly (15), Ante Tomic (8), Joel Parra (2) and Arnau Parrado.

MORABANC ANDORRA, 92

(15 + 21 + 29 + 27): Clevin Hannah (9), Oriol Paulí (12), David Jelinek (13), Bandja Sy (14), Artsiom Parakhouski (9) -starting five-, Malik Dime (10), Sergi García (15), Saulius Kulvietis (3), Guillem Colom (2) and Jeremy Senglin (5).

REFEREES

Antonio Conde, Arnau Padrós and Alfonso Olivares. They eliminated by five fouls Shawn Dawson (29:39), from Joventut; and Oriol Paulí (39:52), from MoraBanc Andorra.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 37th round of the Endesa men’s basketball league played behind closed doors at the Palau Olímpic (Badalona).

The green-black team managed to prevail with a choral performance in which Vladimir Brodziansky and Albert Ventura stood out, against an opponent who showed character when, after losing by twenty-three points (88-65, min. 33), he got to just five (97-92) with half a minute to go.

La Penya had better staging with a partial of 11-3 (min. 5) that allowed him to dominate the scoreboard at all times, reaching a maximum difference of fourteen points (44-30, min. 19) after a triple by Pau Ribas, who continues to cover the very important loss due to injury to Xabi López-Arostegui.

With more rhythm than the Andorran and superiors in the interior game, the Badalonese team surpassed a ten point lead from Brodziansky and Tomic in the second period (30-18 min. 14). Oriol Paulí and Clevin Hannah contained the local streak with their points (35-27, min. 17), but with the rebound dominated in both rings, Joventut gave another acceleration with Dawson and Ribas to maintain the eight points difference at halftime (44-36).

The Ex-Blue Tomic, with points and assists, and Ribas, with two triples, relaunched La Penya again in the third quarter (65-53, min. 26), while MoraBanc Andorra replied with the triples of Sy, Senglin and Jelinek. However, this did not allow him to get closer to the locals, who finished the fourth eight up (77-65).

Dimitrijevic goes through a great moment of play

The Joventut seemed to finalize the party definitively with a partial of 11-0 at the beginning of the last quarter that took him to his maximum difference (88-65, min. 33), but he made a mistake when he finished the game early.

The Andorran team played a sensational last seven minutes and endorsed Penya a 9-27 run that put him 97-92 half a minute from the end after two triples by Sergi García, who had a third to bring his team closer and who failed, so the green-black options to finish sixth are very real.