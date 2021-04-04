La Penya assaults La Fonteta (89-102) and fights sixth place against a displaced Valencia

04/04/2021 at 8:09 PM CEST

EFE

A solid Joventut took this Sunday a remarkable victory on the track of a Valencia Basket that continues with the mind and the energy put in the Euroleague. La Penya added a victory that included the recovery of the particular ‘basket average’ and that will allow the Fonteta team to compete for sixth place in the standings.

VAL

JOV

VAL

Van Rossom (13), Sastre (6), Kalinic (14), Williams (2), Tobey (10) -five starters- Marinkovic (2), Prepelic (9), Pradilla (2), Labeyrie (13), Dubljevic (11), Vives (7) and San Emeterio (-).

JOV

Bassas (14), Ribas (17), Parra (5), Brodziansky (11), Brigander (4) -five starters- Dimitrijevic (13), Dawson (16), Morgan (10), Ventura (-) and Tomic ( 12).

Referees

Referees: Aliaga, Castillo and Mendoza. Without eliminated.

Incidents

match corresponding to matchday 29 of the regular phase of the Endesa League played at the Fonteta pavilion behind closed doors due to the restrictions due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The two teams started off relaxed in defense (no foul in the first six minutes of the game) and happy in attack, with Pau Ribas feeding the visitors’ scoreboard and Mike Tobey doing the same with the locals (14-17, m.7).

The rotation, especially the entry into the track Guillem Vives, allowed Valencia to take the initiative of the game, but the change of room and the lack of defensive toughness allowed Nenad Dimitrijevic get into the shock, connect with Before Tomic and widen their advantage (24-30, m.12).

But Valencia remained comfortable in that script, in large part because the points of Klemen prepelic They gave him air and although he continued without tension behind (he made his first foul after almost fourteen minutes of play) his offensive quality allowed him to turn the shock around (37-35, m.15).

In order not to get off the hook, La Penya took refuge in his good percentage of three (he scored six of the first nine he tried) and, regaining his step, a couple of actions of Dimitrijevic They allowed him to reach the break ahead without the locals doing anything to prevent it (43-47, m.20).

The lack of local tension did not alter her passing through the changing rooms and seeing her opportunity to change the game on Joventut He accelerated to take his advantage beyond ten points (46-58, m.23). The Valencia He changed the indolence for some anxiety and the match ‘stopped’ with the two teams as aware of their actions as those of the referees.

Five points followed by Van Rossom helped to reengage the locals but the return of Dimitrijevic gave Joventut momentum to reach the end of the quarter with a promising lead (62-71, m.30).

The team of Carles duran controlled Valencia’s attempt to narrow the score and a triple from Morgan took the green-black advantage to fourteen points already Jaume ponsarnau to stop the shock with a timeout that did not alter anything. His team ran out of energy without anything preventing him (64-84, m.34).

When it was not only the defeat in question but the ‘average’ (which was encrypted at eleven points), Valencia woken up and the points of Labeyrie they allowed him to get into that fight. But Joventut kept calm with Ribas and Bassas at the controls, fed Dawson and gave the last ball to Dimitrijevic so that with a basket he would seal that ‘Second victory’ and assure him that if he wins his postponement in Burgos, he will climb to a sixth place that Valencia has ‘facilitated’ with four defeats in a row.