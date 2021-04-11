La Peña Sport defeats Valle Egüés by 1-2

04/10/2021 at 11:10 PM CEST

The Pain won in the fiefdom of Egüés Valley by 1-2 the game that began its journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division, held this Saturday in the Sarriguren. With this good result, the Tafallés set is first, while the Egüés Valley he is sixth at the end of the match.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Egüés Valley, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal of Go away in the 11th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 score on the scoreboard.

In the second half, the Peña Sport, who got the tie with a goal from Samuel Goñi at 76 minutes. Later the Tafallés team scored, which managed to come back through a goal from Fermin uriz at 78 minutes, ending the confrontation with the result of 1-2.

The technician of the Egüés Valley, Cesar Sanchez, gave entry to the field to Guembe, Ayesa, Sergio, Lombardia Y Zuazu replacing Pablo Goñi, Vladimir, Juan, César Iriarte Y Marc Cia, while on the part of the Pain, Unai Jáuregui replaced Samuel Goñi, Mikel cubillo, Endika Y Bug for Flap, Javier Alonso, Txaflis Y Fermin uriz.

In the match there was a total of one yellow card only for the team from Tafall. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to Ozcariz.

With this result, the Egüés Valley remains with 32 points and the Pain it goes up to 50 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Egüés Valley will play his match against him CF Ardoi out of home. For its part, Peña Sport will play in his fief his match against him Beti Kozkor.

Data sheetEgüés Valley:Larumbe, Zuazu, Iriarte, Morillas, Vladimir (Ayesa, min.87), Pablo Goñi (Guembe, min.73), César Iriarte (Lombardia, min.90), Garcia, Marc Cia (Zuazu, min.90), Mikel Married and Juan (Sergio, min.87)Peña Sport:Mendioroz, Mikel Gonzalez, Perujo, De Frutos, Sadaba, Javier Alonso (Mikel Cubillo, min.36), Vania, Ilincheta (Samuel Goñi, min.30), Ozcariz, Fermin Uriz (Bicho, min.81) and Txaflis (Endika , min.81)Stadium:SarrigurenGoals:Iriarte (1-0, min. 11), Samuel Goñi (1-1, min. 76) and Fermin Uriz (1-2, min. 78)