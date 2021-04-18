La Peña Sport becomes strong at home and manages to beat Beti Kozkor (3-2)

04/18/2021 at 12:18 AM CEST

The Pain added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-2 against him Kozkor this saturday in the San Francisco. After the result obtained, the Tafallés team is first at the end of the match, while the Kozkor it is fourth.

The match got off to an unbeatable start for the Lecumberian team, who opened the scoring with a Xabier at minute 12. But later the Peña Sport achieved the tie thanks to a goal of Samuel Goñi in the 26th minute. After a new play, the local team increased the score, which turned the tables in the light, getting 2-1 with a goal from their own goal. Salaberria at 27 minutes, thus ending the first half with a 2-1 score.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, which equalized the match with a goal from Sagastibeltza at 76 minutes. However, the Tafallés team in the 83rd minute put their team ahead by means of a goal from Vania, concluding the meeting with a final result of 3-2.

At the moment, the Pain he is left with 53 points and the Kozkor with 36 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: Beti Kozkor will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him CF Ardoi in his fiefdom, while the Peña Sport will play against him San Juan DKE out of home.

Data sheetPeña Sport:Mendioroz, Sadaba, Perujo, Mikel Gonzalez, Flamarique, Txaflis, Vania, Javier Alonso, Mikel Cubillo, Samuel Goñi and Fermin UrizBeti Kozkor:Pitu, Armendariz, Ramos, Valencia, Iván Barrachina, Garralda, Adrian, Beñat, Xabier, Salaberria and CeliStadium:San FranciscoGoals:Xabier (0-1, min. 12), Samuel Goñi (1-1, min. 26), Salaberria (2-1, min. 27), Sagastibeltza (2-2, min. 76) and Vania (3-2 , min. 83)