La Peña Azagresa gets a draw against Subiza (2-2)

06/06/2021 at 11:41 PM CEST

The match held this Saturday at the Sotoburu and who faced the Upload Yet the Peña Azagresa it ended with a two-way tie between the two contenders. The Upload He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Baztan. On the visitors’ side, the Peña Azagresa came from beating 2-0 at home at River Ega in the last match played. After the result obtained, the galartar team was placed in fourth position, while the Peña Azagresa, meanwhile, is fifth at the end of the meeting.

The first part of the meeting started in a positive way for the Peña Azagresa, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal of Juan Virto in the 9th minute. The local team tied thanks to a goal from Kevin in the 23rd minute, ending the first period 1-1 on the scoreboard.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for him Upload, who turned the scoreboard through a new goal from Kevin, which thus achieved a double in the 59th minute. However, the visiting team achieved the equalizer with a goal from Carlos just before the final whistle, specifically in the 90, ending the confrontation with a result of 2-2 in the light.

The technician of the Upload, Azpilicueta, gave entry to the field to Martin Fuentes, Aranguren and Ivan urdaniz replacing Gorka, Tabuenca Y Xabi Huarte, while on the part of the Peña Azagresa, Rafael Bericat Orta replaced Carlos, Piqueras Y Salvatierra for Dani, Juan Virto Y Hernandez Sola.

A total of seven yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Ferro, David, Valencia Y Eneko Iturgaiz and red card to Valencia (2 yellow). For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Imas, Gonzalo murugarren and Izko.

With this result, the Upload gets 35 points and the Peña Azagresa with 34 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the FC Bidezarra, while the Peña Azagresa will play against him Txantrea.

Data sheetUpload:Bezunartea, David, Valencia, Tabuenca (Aranguren, min.76), Ibaider, Kevin, Xabi Huarte (Ivan Urdaniz, min.90), Ferro, Gorka (Martín Fuentes, min.75), Eneko Iturgaiz and NietoPeña Azagresa:Alvaro Marín, Gonzalo Murugarren, Yeyu, Imas, Izko, Juan Virto (Piqueras, min.74), Ignacio Manero, Dani (Carlos, min.74), Hernández Sola (Salvatierra, min.74), Edu Manero and Jorge ManzanaresStadium:SotoburuGoals:Juan Virto (0-1, min. 9), Kevin (1-1, min. 23), Kevin (2-1, min. 59) and Carlos (2-2, min. 90)