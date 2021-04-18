‘La Pelu de Maakum’, a job opportunity for young people who migrate alone to Spain

Putting the premises ready. (Photo: Maakum)

Otman, Youssef and Hicham fled Morocco when they were minors. They only had each other. Neither his parents nor his family members. Neither friends nor adult acquaintances. This month, the three boys – now of legal age – have found a new opportunity: ‘La Pelu de Maakum’. They were only three of the thousands of unaccompanied minors who arrive in our country through the Ceuta border. It is not clear how many, although the Prosecutor’s Office registered almost 13,000 migrant children and adolescents that Spain had taken in in 2018.

Some have not even grown hairs on their beards when they manage to cross the border and bypass the police patrols that guard it. Many spend time living on the streets, with no other alternative than the NGOs that work in these places. When they manage to reach the peninsula and be protected as minors, it is when they encounter the rest of the difficulties beyond their own survival, such as “accessing quality training, the lack of references or the lack of care that every child needs” , they assure from the Maakum association, which works with these young people in Ceuta.

This organization has just opened ‘La Pelu de Maakum’ in Getafe (Madrid). What for some will only be a hair salon, for young people like Otman, Youssef and Hicham is a light at the end of the tunnel. The beginning of the end of a complicated and long journey in which they left everything behind. “Maakum has helped many of us. Many of us have been able to cross, but others have stayed on the road and keep trying ”, says one of the three young people.

“We have not opened this hairdresser for money or to form a company, for us it is an opportunity that they give us to …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.