The La Paz University Hospital and the Jiménez Díaz Foundation Madrid are the two most efficient hospitals in the current pandemic, according to the ps Survey of Social Perception of Leadership in the fight against Covid-19 ’by Ipsos Digital.

Respondents have had to point to three of a list of ten reference health centers and the Hospital la Paz accumulates 51% of favorable mentions for their efficiency in managing the pandemic and the Jiménez Díaz Foundation has been singled out by 42% of the interrogated.

In order of preference in the perception of the efficiency demonstrated in this health crisis, the list is completed with October 12 Hospital from Madrid, 38%; the Vall d’Hebron Hospital from Barcelona, ​​30%; La Fe Hospital from Valencia, 25%; the Hospital Clinic de Barcelonto and the Virgen del Rocío of Seville equaled with 23%; the Madrid Clinic San Carlos, twenty%; the Cruces University Hospital of Bilbao, 17% and closes the ranking on Gregorio Marañón Hospital with 15% of the responses.

The average evaluation of how the Covid-19 has been managed from the hospital point of view receives a score of 7.3 out of 10, according to the data from the Ipsos survey.

Positive perception

The general perception of how referral hospitals have worked is quite positive and 71% of those surveyed give it a score between 7 and 10, and only 11% score below five.

On the contrary, the health management from the Government receives a more negative evaluation, 4.8 points out of 10. 22% of the respondents score with a 1 and only 4% give the maximum score in this survey.

The survey also asks which political leader would stand out for better health management of the crisis. Pedro Sánchez monopolizes 33% of the favorable responses, followed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, 17%; Salvador Illa, 16%, and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, 15%. They are followed by Juan Manuel Moreno, 10%; Quim Torra, 8%, and Ximo Puig and Iñigo Urkullu close the list with 7% each.

The Ipsos Digital survey was carried out in the second week of May on a sample of 1,000 respondents, of whom 68% were between 35 and 65 years old and the remaining 32% between 18 and 34 years old, with the same percentage between women and men. and a territorial distribution proportional to the population.