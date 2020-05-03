A Florida lawyer had a peculiar idea of ​​how to protest the reopening of some of the beaches in the state. during the coronavirus crisis.

Daniel Uhlfelder disguised himself as the Angel of Death and walked the beaches of Walton County, in the northwestern state, as a reminder that COVID-19 remains a threat.

The lawyer, who identifies himself as an advocate for Florida beaches, says it is too early for the beaches to reopen.

“We are dealing with a deadly virus, I love our beaches, I have fought for our beaches for years, but I think it is too early to attract billions of people to our beaches,” said Uhlfelder.

County commissioners did not set time restrictions on the beaches, but have asked residents to respect social distancing.

“We are not at the point where we have enough evidence, enough data, enough preparation for what will come to our state around the world from this pandemic,” the lawyer told CNN, referring to which people are going to want to travel. to the Florida beaches.

Uhlfelder has shared several images of the day at the beach and has gone viral on the Twitter platform. According to the lawyer, beginning May 1, he will begin visiting different beaches in the state to raise awareness among residents of the importance of not relaxing all the measures yet. Apparently, several people had written to him asking if he would consider traveling to other beaches in the state.

Florida topped 35,000 cases of COVID-19 this Saturday with 731 new cases in the past 24 hours, while deaths rose 1,364, with 50 reported from Friday to today, according to the state Department of Health.

Since March 1, the day the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Florida, 35,463 cases have been counted, more than half of them in three southeastern counties of the state: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach .

