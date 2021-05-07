La Pantoja and ‘Top Star’ will try to stand up to ‘La Voz Kids’ this Friday

In audience, the premiere of Top Star may win or the return of La Voz Kids may win, but what is certain is that music and entertainment will win, as they will be the protagonists of tonight.

A new format arrives at Telecinco, Top Star, in which Isabel Pantoja, Danna Paola and Risto Mejide will be the mentors and in which they will have to bid for the artists who come out to sing. For this they have a maximum of 30,000 euros per round. In each of these phases, in which three singers perform, the audience chooses the best and this one takes the money that they bid for him.

Jesús Vázquez will be the presenter of this contest, to which known or anonymous singers can present themselves, and that is the second talent that Isabel Pantoja does for Telecinco, after Idol Kids.

At the same time, a new season of La Voz Kids is coming to Antena 3. David Bisbal, Rosario Flores, Vanesa Martín and Melendi will be the coaches who are in the well-known swivel chairs, choosing little artists for their teams.

The cast is completed by Eva González as presenter and Juanra Bonet behind the scenes to speak with the young talents before they take the stage. In the first phase, the Blind Auditions, they will choose 15 youngsters for their respective teams. artists.