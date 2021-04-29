La Paloma y el Lobo, a subtle approach to the violence detonated by the narco, hits theaters – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

A look at the consequences of the violence triggered by drug trafficking in Mexico is portrayed in La Paloma y el Lobo, a film by director Carlos Lenin that premiered in cinemas a few days ago.

The film is based on the relationship between Carlos (Armando Hernández) and Paloma (Paloma Petra), both of whom live displaced by violence. They try to survive in a country where they find this evil in every corner, even in themselves.

“Violence is all around us. The cinematographic proposal emanates from this need to build a dialogue, to build a reflection, to be in the present. Although at present we are not experiencing this violence, we know that it is there, forming part of our life environment all the time, and that seems unfortunate to me, ”says Carlos Lenin for SinEmbargo.

The director from Monterrey, interested in capturing the consequences of the violence that drug trafficking has left in Mexico through his cinema, offers in his film a bleak scenario: Two lovers who hold only on their love to face a future that does not It seems nothing promising and not much different from the terrible past.

Without blood, without guns, without drug traffickers, Carlos Lenin introduces the viewer to the struggle to continue living despite everything.

“Violence does not work for me in these types of films that I am trying to build now. It doesn’t work to show them explicitly to open reflections. I think that if we show explicit violence it functions merely as a cinematographic narrative device that impedes reflection. That is, it impacts, seduces, entertains, no matter how violent it is, it implies a certain level of enjoyment that keeps the plot moving forward. etc. That does not seem honest or sufficient to me as an author, I prefer to share the void that this violence generates, the consequences of it and the internal battles, sometimes silent, that we ordinary citizens of this country have the forms to really deal with it, ”he explains.

Lenin explains that it is not a question of modesty, but rather an authorial and political conviction, where explicit violence has no space.

“What interests me to happen when sharing these violent, terrifying or devastating stories, is a reflection or a dialogue, that a conversation is opened that allows us to heal, grow, think or even rethink violence, its causes and manifestations.”

The dialogues are few, the settings and atmospheres feel immense. The loneliness of this couple is sheltered by the fear of a past that marked them.

The only explicit resource that Carlos Lenin uses on the tape is an audio where he hears a man screaming when he is tortured. This recording arises from a real video, from those that go from cell phone to cell phone. The audio, in the words of the director, was used without images so that the same pain was transmitted through the screams, but far from being a violent spectacle.

“The sound appealing to something so human, as elemental as the voice, like the claim, like the pain, you cannot silence it, one cannot stop listening unless you turn down the volume. It seemed to me that this could connect more directly with the emotion, with the reflections, with the spectator and feel that pain more than seeing the spectacle of violence ”.

La Paloma y el Lobo reaches movie theaters in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana, Toluca, Oaxaca, San Cristobal de las Casas and Guanajuato.

The film was recognized in various competitions such as Los Cabos International Film Festival, was part of the FIC selection of Morelia, Tulúm, Black Canvas, La Havana Film Festival, and obtained the Silver Puma from FICUNAM.

Source: However