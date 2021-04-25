La Nucía adds three points after beating Lleida Esportiu 1-0

04/24/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

La Nucía added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against the Lleida, who beat 1-0 this Saturday in the Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium. La Nucía He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last game played against the Cornellà. Regarding the visiting team, the Lleida Esportiu reaped a zero draw against the At. I raised, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this result, the nuclear set is sixth, while the Lleida It is fifth after the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second part of the confrontation began in the face of the local team, which released its luminous through Flabby moments after the resumption of the duel, specifically in minute 49. Finally, the match came to an end with a 1-0 score.

In the chapter on changes, soccer players from La Nucía who entered the game were Manu lama, Tavares, Morgado Y Alberto soto replacing Alex Salto, Miñano, Javi heads Y Flabby, while changes in the Lleida They were Chavero, Gonzalez, Fernando Cano, Raul Y Alpha Bagayoko, who entered to replace Nico Van Rijn, Albert torras, Marc Martinez, Eneko Jauregi Y Abel Miller.

A total of five yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Mariano, Javi heads Y Mancuso and red card to Mariano (2 yellow). For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Marc Martinez Y Abraham.

With this result, La Nucía he gets 27 points and the Lleida with 31 points.

The next day of the competition will face La Nucía at home against him Badalona, Meanwhile he Lleida Esportiu will face away from home against Hercules.

Data sheetLa Nucía:Fornés, Neftalí, Álex Salto (Manu Lama, min.13), Óscar Prats, Jose Mas, Miñano (Tavares, min.46), Mancuso, Fofo (Alberto Soto, min.87), Pina, Javi Cabezas (Morgado, min .83) and MarianoLleida Esportiu:Pau Torres, Nico Van Rijn (Chavero, min.40), Simic, Abraham, José Ruiz, Marc Martínez (Fernando Cano, min.62), Aguilar, Albert Torras (González, min.62), Fall, Eneko Jauregi (Raúl , min.62) and Abel Molinero (Alpha Bagayoko, min.78)Stadium:Camilo Cano Olympic StadiumGoals:Fofo (1-0, min. 49)