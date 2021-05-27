La Mutilvera takes advantage of the second half to beat Alavés B (1-0)

05/26/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The Mutilvera added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Alaves B this wednesday in the Municipal Valley of Aranguren. The Mutilvera He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Portugalete. On the part of the visiting team, the Alaves B reaped a two-way tie against the Haro Deportivo, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the local team remained with the leadership of the Second Phase of Second B, while the Alaves B He ranked sixth at the end of the duel.

During the first part of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for Mutilvera, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Yoldi at 59 minutes, ending the duel with a 1-0 result in the light.

At the moment, the Mutilvera is left with 36 points and the Alaves B with 22 points.

Data sheetMutilvera:Ekiza, Barace, Eder Abaurrea (Urrutia, min.71), Mahugo, Briñol, Adrián Aranguren (Yoldi, min.53), Sarriegi, Javi Lopez (Aitor Albizu, min.53), Sadaba, Gallo (Ayensa, min.53 ) and More (Lizárraga, min.71)Alaves B:Rodriguez, Tirlea, Hugo Pérez, Adrian Perez, Llacer, Alex Balboa, Víctor López, Guti, Mendes, Abqar and GaguaStadium:Municipal Valley of ArangurenGoals:Yoldi (1-0, min. 59)