La Mutilvera keeps the three points after winning 0-1 at Leioa

04/07/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

The Mutilvera achieved a victory against Leioa 0-1 during their first match of the Second Phase of Second B, which took place this Wednesday in the Sarriena. After the result obtained, the visiting team was in first position with 26 points and the home team is eighth with 10 points in the locker at the end of the game.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second period started in an unbeatable way for the mutilvero team, who released their light through a goal from Barace at 52 minutes, ending the match with a final score of 0-1.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Mutilvera gave entrance to Ayensa, Javi lopez and Meoki by Sadaba, Adrian Aranguren and Eder Abaurrea and by the Leioa it was replaced Aguirrezabala, Lopez, Garcia and Raly by Xabi Butler, Morante, Arturo Segado and Jaime God.

With this result, the Leioa gets 10 points and the Mutilvera it goes up to 26 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Second B, the Leioa will play his match against him Haro Deportivo out of home. For its part, Mutilvera will play at home his match against him Barakaldo.

Data sheetLeioa:Iturrioz, Etxebarria, Garai, Yurrebaso, Albisua, Jaime Dios (Raly, min.84), Xabi Mayordomo (Aguirrezabala, min.66), Morante (Lopez, min.75), Pradera, Roger and Arturo Segado (García, min. 75)Mutilvera:Mugueta, Álvaro Aldave, Ruben Aguas, Mahugo, Barace, Eder Abaurrea (Meoki, min.88), Cisneros, Adrián Aranguren (Javi Lopez, min.76), Yoldi, Sadaba (Ayensa, min.67) and SarriegiStadium:SarrienaGoals:Barace (0-1, min. 52)