Police will not pursue charges against a 23-year-old African American man, whose arrest by a white officer last week sparked controversy amid national upheaval over police violence against African Americans.

An officer detained Amaurie Johnson, a San Diego resident, on May 27 near the Grossmont Transit Center, on suspicion of assaulting an officer and resisting arrest, charges Johnson denied.

The confrontation between Johnson and Officer Matthew Dages was recorded by a friend of Johnson’s and posted on social media. City leaders and police officers released the camera footage of the arrest earlier this week.

“After a thorough review of all the evidence in the criminal investigation against Amaurie Johnson, … the La Mesa Police Department has decided that it will not seek the prosecution of Mr. Johnson on any of the alleged misdemeanor charges,” La Mesa Police Chief Walt Vásquez said in a press release on Friday afternoon.

Social justice advocate Tasha Williamson had urged police to drop the charges at a press conference Wednesday along with Johnson. She praised Friday’s decision, but said it was not enough.

“I think it was the right decision, but they need to go one step further, they need to fire Matt Dages,” Williamson said in a phone interview on Friday afternoon.

Johnson’s arrest, whose video was widely circulated on social media, added fuel to the anger sparked last week over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died after a white Minneapolis cop pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

Johnson’s arrest also sparked, in part, two protests at La Mesa last week, including a peaceful rally on Friday, and a second protest on Saturday that started peacefully before turning into riots and looting.

Governor Gavin Newsom mentioned Johnson’s arrest during a press conference last week when speaking of police and race relations: “We have made a lot of progress in this state, but OMG. I was reminded again even this morning of the incident in San Diego – a young man on a bench. ”

During a press conference Wednesday, Vasquez said the officer initiated contact after suspecting Johnson was smoking in the transit station area, which is prohibited. Johnson has said he was not smoking and complied with the officer by giving him his name and date of birth.

Vasquez did not identify the officer, but Johnson has identified him as Matt Dages. The video released Wednesday identifies the officer only by that last name.

The video of a passerby and images from Wednesday show the officer grabbing and pushing Johnson in the moments leading up to his arrest. The video captured by Dages’ body camera does not show Johnson assaulting the officer. For about four seconds, as Johnson walks away, he is partially out of the picture. Filming begins once the officer is standing in front of Johnson.

Vasquez declined to comment Wednesday on the details of claims that Johnson was smoking or that he assaulted the officer. La Mesa city officials had previously said the officer was placed on leave pending an independent, external investigation into the incident.

On Friday Williamson called Dages a dishonest officer who “desecrated and dishonored” his badge. He said the failure of the police to punish the rogue officers has led to riots across the country that have already lasted nearly two weeks. .

“We need to understand, we have been pleading and begging for law enforcement to listen and act,” said Williamson. “And now it’s come to this.”

Amaurie Johnson, left, along with activist Tasha Williamson speak at a press conference on Wednesday after La Mesa police released images of him at a tram stop when he was arrested by La Mesa police for allegedly smoking. .

(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Johnson expressed disappointment at Wednesday’s press conference, saying he did not hear any apology from officials during his comments.

Video of the incident shows the officer arresting Johnson. He repeatedly grabs and pushes Johnson, forcing him to sit on a bench and saying that Johnson had hit his hand.

In 35 seconds, other officers arrive and help handcuff Johnson.

As he sits down in the handcuffs, Johnson expresses his frustration, says he had been waiting for a friend, and says, “I know what the problem is.” I’m as black as (expletive) here. ” Later he says, “Why am I still here? I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m being a citizen.”

One of the officers who responded says in the video that he understands what Johnson is feeling. Johnson says to the female officer, “I understand that you are being empathetic, and I appreciate it. But you really don’t get it. “

Staff writer David Hernández contributed to this report.