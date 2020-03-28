The mayor of La Matanza, Fernando Espinoza, assured that he reinforced social assistance and increased controls to comply with the mandatory quarantine in his district.

“La Matanza is one of the districts where more prevention and preparation work is being carried out to attend to potential patients caused by the coronavirus,” said the Communal Chief of the most populous party in the Buenos Aires suburbs.

It also announced that “4,000 isolation beds are being prepared” to meet the demand for possible minor illnesses. Those beds will be located in institutions that lent their facilities for that purpose, such as clubs and unions.

Regarding public hospitals, Espinoza said: “We are facing a global situation that is the worst crisis we have after the Second World War, and that is why we are working hard on everything that has to do with prevention.”

Regarding the measures that the municipality took to control compliance with the mandatory quarantine established by the National Government, he explained that “The Urban Guard We are visiting the homes of each of the families that came from abroad.”

And he explained: “We visited 3313 homes; of which, 1852 complied and 1461 did not comply with the quarantine, which we denounced before the Federal Court of Morón and the corresponding cause was initiated. ”

In addition, he noted that the security forces of his party carry out patrols and vehicle controls constantly. “As a result there were 562 arrests of people who were circulating on the street and did not belong to any of the groups of workers considered essential.”

To meet the social demand, Espinoza confirmed that from the week the Argentine Army will work in the district. “He was always there when we had an emergency, like some years ago when we had 4,000 victims of a tornado, where they did an excellent job,” he recalled.

The Communal Chief insisted on the importance of respecting isolation because there is still no effective cure against coronavirus. “The only vaccine we have is to stay home”he emphasized.

Finally, he explained that as the hours pass, he is more convinced that planning is key to beating this pandemic. “I am sure, because I know the Argentine people, that we are going to overcome it. To achieve this, today is the time to be more responsible and supportive than ever. Taking care of each other, “he concluded.