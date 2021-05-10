La Mañanera is suspended for Mother’s Day with Eugenia León | Instagram

“Congratulations to all the mothers!” This is how the “Mexican president” began the transmission of “La mañanera” which he suspended for the “Mother’s day“whom he honored with a concert in the voice of the singer Eugenia Leon.

The morning program chaired by the “Mexican president” was suspended this morning after giving a congratulatory message to all the women who at some point have given life and later giving way to the interpretation of Eugenia Leon.

A message addressed to the nation and particularly to all the “Mexican mothers” who are being celebrated this Monday May 10, gave way to a tribute with which the Mexican president congratulated all the mothers.

“Those who accompany us, those who have left, those who are in heaven and we remember with love”

We send our sincere, affectionate congratulations to all the mothers of Mexico, to the mothers who accompany us and to those who have left and are in heaven or in the place of happiness and love, that we remember them and we will remember them eternally. . Congratulations to all the moms! ”, She indicated.

It may interest you Live Maribel Guardia double celebration on Mother’s Day

“Moms come first”

The usual presidential conference that the leader of the Mexican nation directs daily on television became a special occasion in which the reports and the answers to questions were left out, this is how the president communicated it prior to his congratulatory message.

We want to offer all the moms a festival, “La Mañanera” is going to be a festival for the moms and we are going to carry out this festival “.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

This morning is going to be special, we are not going to report anything, we are not going to answer questions because moms come first. It will be an unforgettable festival with Eugenia León. The current president of Mexico reported.

Topics like “Las Mañanitas”, “I come to offer my heart”, “October moons”, “My funeral”, “Eternal love” and “Long live women!” were some of the songs with which the 64-year-old Mexican star captivated the conference set dressed in an all-white outfit and began her display of talent accompanied by a great musical ensemble.

You may be interested in Failure on Televisa!, They say program could go off the air

It was precisely at 07:00 hours that the ruler appeared on the scene in the temple that was installed in the Treasury room of the National Palace where he frequently directs his report.

After the words dedicated “to all mothers” by the head of the executive, he gave way to the presentation of Eugenia on stage whom he described as an “exceptional singer full of feelings.”

After giving way to the unequaled voice of the winner of the Latin Grammy, Eugenia León, the president, withdrew from the Tesorería Hall and a provisionally installed white curtain was unfolded, so that in an instant the Mexican woman appeared on stage interpreting the traditional mañanitas.

On the other hand, in the midst of the special celebration that took place inside the National Palace, it was the mothers of disappeared persons who gathered on the outskirts of the compound to protest against the reform of the Law of the Attorney General’s Office. (FGR).

It may interest you They love each other a lot Michelle Salas and Luis Miguel: Sylvia Pasquel

Subsequently, the Secretary of the Interior stated that “the demands” of this group of mothers of the disappeared were heard and attended, “with whom we promised to respond to their cases,” said the official through her Twitter account.