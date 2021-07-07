La Mala Rodríguez shows off her curves with a tiny outfit in the pool

María Rodríguez Garrido, known as La Mala Rodríguez, once again stole the glances of her followers through her social networks, by sharing a fiery photograph where she appears enjoying the pool.

Through her Instagram account, the Spanish singer shared an image in which she appears wearing a tiny two-piece swimsuit in pink, which left her tremendous curves in view of all her fans.

This publication of La Mala did not go unnoticed, because in a couple of hours it managed to exceed 69 thousand “likes” and got more than a thousand comments from its followers, who surrendered to its figure.

The 42-year-old Spanish rapper has more than 200,000 certified copies, which have made her one of the most important urban artists in Latin America for several years now.

