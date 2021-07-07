La Mala Rodríguez shows her voluptuous charms posing in a tiny pink bikini

La Mala Rodríguez She took advantage of a hot day and took a photo dressed in a sexy swimsuit that has turned all those loyal fans who follow her on Instagram on her head.

A few hours ago, the Spanish singer was admired at the edge of a pool, modeling for the camera with a tiny pink bikini that undoubtedly brought out the best angles of her voluptuous charms.

As expected, the rapper’s postcard has managed to add more than 130 thousand ‘likes’ and hundreds of good comments, where her fans highlight how good she looks at 42 years of age.

“Shawty woman 🤤🤤”, “A real beauty 😍😍”, and “Many of us would like to have that great body at your age 👏🏻👏🏻”, were some of the compliments.

Days before, María Rodríguez Garrido, better known as Mala Rodríguez, had no qualms about uploading another high-impact image to the famous social network, where it appeared completely naked, while enjoying a relaxing bubble bath.

