La Mala Rodríguez reveals her most flirtatious side with a daring photo in a red swimsuit

La Mala Rodríguez, popular singer Spanish, again surprised his followers in the social media, by sharing a hot photograph in a red swimsuit that left everyone with their mouths open.

Read also: Melanie Pavola shows off her attributes with daring photography in a tiny swimsuit

Fill my phone with hearts “, was the message of Mala Rodríguez in her publication.

On this occasion, Mala Rodriguez shared this photograph on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 60,000 likes and thousands of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

The rap singer has gained great popularity in her country and in Latin America with her music, adding more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram and thousands of subscribers on her YouTube account.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content