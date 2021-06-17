La Mala Rodríguez gets flirtatious in front of the mirror, showing off her ‘tremendous’ rearguard

María Rodríguez Garrido, better known in the world of music as’La Mala Rodríguez‘, continues to steal the attention of his loyal followers on social networks, showing off his charms off stage.

Via Instagram, the Spanish rap singer spread the image where she appears posing in a blue swimsuit in front of the bathroom mirror in her home and leaving her tremendous rear in view of everyone.

Read also: Necaxa: Eva Longoria surprises her followers with a flirty photograph in a blue swimsuit

This publication has received more than 117 thousand likes and more than two thousand comments from his more than one million followers on Instagram, where he shows his admiration for the lifestyle of the famous 42-year-old singer.

María Rodríguez Garrido ‘La Mala Rodríguez’, has at the door a presentation together with other artists on June 20 to commemorate European Music Day, where different vocalists will make the stage vibrate.

Read also: Ninel Conde poses as a Goddess in a swimsuit and ‘prepares fiery photos’ at Onlyfans