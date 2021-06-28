La Mala Rodríguez confesses that a Mexican official gave her a kilo of cocaine

La Mala Rodríguez confessed in her memoir, ‘Como Ser Mala’, that a Mexican official once gave her a kilo of cocaine in order to impress her.

The 42-year-old Spanish rapper makes several surprising confessions in the text that will be published on June 30. However, one of the ones that is making the most noise is the one that points to a powerful man, although he keeps his name and position anonymous.

“People are divided: pot people in one place, cocaine addicts in another. I speak to someone who suggests that I try peyote; I answer that I am not ready.

“Those conversations you have at a party. In one of those I meet a high (Mexican) official from I don’t know what, who tells me that he can send me what I tell him home. And me, funny (joke), I ask you for a kilo of cocaine, that the uncle sent me and it arrives a few days later. We had a great time, ”says María Rodríguez Garrido, who is her real name, in her book.

«’How to be Bad’ is not an ordinary memoir. From its structure, fragmented and non-linear, to the almost oral form in which it is written (…) La Mala truffle anecdotes, reflections and vital positions. »Https://t.co/AMs91YVSPN pic.twitter.com/0dGc9upL31 – Elena Blanco (@ElenaBB_) June 20, 2021

The Andalusian singer, who rose to fame 21 years ago with the songs “Tengo un Trato” and “Yo Marco el Minuto”, is the mother of three children but also states that a while ago she had an abortion.

“I am a person who lives with its contradictions. I am against abortion, but i aborted. Therefore, I would never force you to do what I say.

“Besides, I would be lying if I said that I felt good when I had an abortion, and I know few women who have handled it well,” she says.

The interpreter of “La Niña” also talks about her sexuality and even the first orgy she attended, among other passages.