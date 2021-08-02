La Maison Pur Sang, the program that makes Bugatti more authentic

It’s called “La Maison Pur Sang”, and it’s Bugatti’s most exclusive show. The one that certifies the quality and authenticity of its models, the one that provides extra value at auctions. The firm has given this seal to the first prototype of the Veyron Grand Sport after an arduous restoration.

Everyone knows that the authenticity of the models of Bugatti it is absolute. The French firm invests outrageous amounts of money in perfecting its technology, and the manufacture of its models takes months, since it is done entirely by hand. Until maintenance checks take more than a day, and only under experts who know where and how to play.

One of the qualities that makes Bugatti unique is that it guarantees the perfect functioning of the older model, and that it is not a volume brand, so their models are more of an investment than an everyday car. Rare is the customer who uses it for daily commutes. Rather, they are part of collections. Its high price prevents non-select customers from accessing the brand, so since 2020 it offers the «La Maison Pur Sang» program.

The 2008 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport prototype plate certifies its quality and value

The most authentic Bugatti have a special stamp

The name already says it all, “Pura Sangre”. The same as an exclusive model of which about 7,000 units were manufactured, and of which there are about 2,000, according to the brand’s files. But what the «Pura Sangre» program offers is a seal of authenticity that stores all the information related to the model since it came out of the Molsheim firm’s facilities, be historical or modern, with a restaurant service in all areas.

From the modern era, the first prototype of the Veyron Grand Sport, which was unveiled at Monterey Motor Week 2008 in California, bears this seal. The prototype was sold at auction and it was the French brand that recovered it by repurchasing it from the owner. It has been completely disassembled and returned to the original configuration of the prototype.

A four-month job, in which the authenticity of the key parts and components has been certified, through specific identification numbers. The most interesting thing about this program is that the seal of authenticity increases the value of the models, the reason why Bugatti has come to dominate the top five positions in the auction house of Bonhams and Gooding & Company. What no manufacturer has ever achieved.

