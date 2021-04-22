La Liga: Zinedine Zidane’s message after Real Madrid’s win against Cádiz

Real Madrid has returned to the path of victory in the current 2020-2021 season of the Spanish League, by beating Cádiz as a visitor by thrashing, in the match corresponding to matchday 32.

In an interview in the mixed zone at the end of the game, coach Zinedine Zidane was happy with the work and performance of the players during the 90 minutes, qualifying it as a round participation.

“Forceful match in every way. Happy for the three points,” he said.

With this result, Real Madrid momentarily takes the general leadership of the Spanish League, awaiting the commitment of the Atlético de Madrid before him Huesca within matchday 32.

