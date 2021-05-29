La Liga: Zinedine Zidane’s intention after leaving Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane, the French coach who recently left the Real Madrid bench after a season in which the ‘Merengue’ team was left without winning any title, would already have defined what he wants to do in the future.

According to information from the newspaper L’Equipe in France, Zidane would be very clear that he wants to return to direct as soon as possible after leaving Real Madrid on his own for the second time.

As detailed in the information, the problem for Zidane is that the main teams in Europe have already announced their new coaches and the French National Team would not be sure after the European Championship this summer, since Didier Deschamps would continue until the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

For now, the teams that still do not have a coach are Napoli, Lazio and Tottenham in England, but none of them would be to the liking of the French coach to lead.

For now, Zidane is waiting to see what will happen to his future and to see if a large club is interested in his services, although if it were not for the French team, various rumors suggest that he would have liked to reach the Juventus bench .

