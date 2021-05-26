La Liga: Zinedine Zidane would no longer be Real Madrid’s technical director

After a season in which Real Madrid ended up empty-handed, after losing La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, Zinedine Zidane I would have decided not to continue on the meringues bench.

According to information from the journalist Fabrizio Romano, Zidane has already told his work people and the players on the squad that he will not continue in the team, despite the fact that he has one more year left on his contract.

Now, it only remains for Zidane to communicate his decision to Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, for the club to make the departure of the French coach official for the next campaign.

Zinedine Zidane has communicated tonigjt to people who work around him and players that he’s 100% leaving Real Madrid. Confirm. ⚪️ Zidane will speak with Florentino Perez and announce his decision officially in the next hours but he’s leaving. It’s over. ⏳ #Real #Zidane https://t.co/5mgJPfIOyD – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

One of the main candidates to take command of the merengue team is Massimiliano Allegri, who is currently without a team and has already rejected an offer from Tottenham.

