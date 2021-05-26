La Liga: Zidane leaving Real Madrid? Karim Benzema reveals his future

In the midst of the rumors that place Zinedine Zidane out of the technical direction of Real Madrid for the following season, the French striker, Karim Benzema, assured that he does not believe the strategist of the meringues leaves the bench this summer, because he does not see to the merengue club without him, ensuring that between the two there is a relationship of respect and sincerity.

In an interview for the newspaper L’Equipe, Benzema was frank and dared to assure that Zidane will not leave Real Madrid this summer, although at the end of the day he left the decision of the merengue technician in suspense.

Asked if he is concerned about Zidane’s future in the team after having failed to win the great titles for which they were candidates, the French striker insists that “until now he has been a Real Madrid manager.”

Asked if he is concerned about Zidane's future in the team after having failed to win the great titles for which they were candidates, the French striker insists that "until now he has been a Real Madrid manager."

“I don’t see him going,” he adds. “He’s not going to go, you’ll see. If he goes, he goes … But I don’t see Real without Zidane,” he said.

The player says that the coach has always been “sincere” with him. “When things go, he tells me, but when not, he tells me too. Always, in training, in games, he doesn’t go through the hills of Úbeda. That is why I respect him a lot, he is always very direct with me. That gives me a lot of confidence in the field. “

He points out that he is his coach but considers him “like an older brother” who has made him progress whether he is good or bad.

As for the possibility of returning to his training club, Benzema replies that for now, not, that he plays for Real Madrid.

