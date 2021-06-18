La Liga will start on Friday, August 13

Habemus calendar. The league and the RFEF have once again needed the mediation of the Higher Sports Council to reach an agreement on the calendar of the next League, which will begin on the weekend of August 14 and 15, with the possibility that a game will even be advanced to Friday the 13th.

With the general director of Sports, Albert Soler, in mediation work almost like an American negotiator the Real spanish soccer federation has managed to reach an agreement with the employers ‘association and the footballers’ union (La Liga and AFE) to accept the calendar and for the season to start according to the initial plan.

The retouching of this calendar with which the final agreement has been reached manages to prevent League matches from being played at the same time as the final of the Copa del Rey, something that has been simple for all parties. In this way, La Liga and the AFE get the schedule they had planned to fit into the 2021-22 season one more FIFA date than normal for national team matches.

In the absence of knowing the final judgment of the Provincial Court regarding the matches on Monday and Friday, this agreement enables La Liga to schedule the start of the season on Friday, August 13, yes, with schedules sensitive to the greater heat of these dates.